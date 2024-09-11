Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple’ Opens Atop TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple had its debut as the No. 1 show on connected TV, according to TVision’s Power Score rankings for the week of September 2.

The show, starring Nicole Kidman, topped Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (Season 4) and Apple TV Plus’ Bad Monkey, which had been t he top two shows the week before and fell to No. 2 and No. 3.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 2).

Netflix had six shows in the Top 20. Hulu had five and Apple had four.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.

(Image credit: TVision)