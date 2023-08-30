Hulu’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Tops TVision Power Score CTV Rankings

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building returned to the top spot on TVision’s Power Score rankings of connected TV shows for the week of August 21.

The Hulu series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, was No. 2 the previous week, behind Netflix’s Painkiller .

For the week of August 21, Amazon Freevee’s persistent Jury Duty was No. 2, followed by Paramount Plus’s Special Ops: Lioness, Painkiller and Amazon Prime Video’s Good Omens (Season 2).

The top six spots on the list went to shows on six different apps.

Netflix had nine shows in the Top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach and the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.