‘Painkiller’ Shoots Netflix To The Top of TVision Power Score Rankings

Netflix’s Painkiller shot into the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking of connected TV programs for the week of August 14.

Painkiller made its debut in the Top 20 last week.

Netflix had three shows in the Top 6, with the new Depp Vs. Heard at No. 5 and Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer coming in sixth (down from No. 3 the previous week).

Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, the top show the prior week , came in at No. 2. Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty and Paramount Plus’ Special Ops: Lioness round out the Top 5.

Netflix had seven shows in the Top 20. Six other services had at least one show on the list.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.