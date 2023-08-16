New Season Of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Jumps Top Spot In TVision Power Score Rankings

In its first week after being released, Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu jumped into the top TVision’s Power Score ranking of connected TV programs.

Season 1 of the series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, also made the Top 20, coming in at No. 18 for the week of August 7.

TVision notes that when a new season of a popular series drops, earlier seasons often show up on the list.

Netflix’s new Painkiller was the No 2 show on the list

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2), also from Netflix was third, followed by Apple TV’s Hijack and Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to round out the Top 5.

Hijack was the No. 1 show the previous week.

Netflix landed six shows on the list for the week.

A total of seven streaming services had programs in the Top 20.

The TV Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform, or the program’s release schedule.