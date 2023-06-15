‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season Two Gets Critical Raves

Reviews for season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are quite positive. With Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn in the cast, it premieres on Paramount Plus June 15.

The new season sees the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Capt. Christopher Pike, explore some uncharted territories and encounter new life and civilizations. “The crew will embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series,” Paramount Plus said.

The first episode, titled “The Broken Circle,” is available on premiere day.

USA Today said, “The Trek series that might be under your radar (or starship sensors) is also the one that best embraces the tone, values and spirit of the original series, as an invigorating, exhilarating and most of all fun take on a voyage among the stars. That series is Strange New Worlds, which returns for its second season on Paramount Plus Thursday.”

USA Today gave it 3½ stars out of 4. The review headline calls it “The Trek We All Deserve.”

Mount plays Pike and Romijn portrays Una Chin-Riley. Ethan Peck plays Spock and Jess Bush is Christine Chapel.

Season two also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane comes on board in a recurring role as Pelia.

A review on NPR said, “Fans get a wide range of compelling new stories, often in an adventure-of-the-week format, with lots of eye-popping special effects and cool nods to the history of these beloved characters.”

IndieWire digs the new season too: “The result, in Strange New Worlds Season 2, is a number of instant-classic episodes — three, by my reckoning, out of the first six screened for critics — that’ll stand alongside some of the best the franchise has ever given us over the past 60 years. They achieve this by being singularly focused on character first, with each episode putting one of the ensemble in focus in just [the] way the [producer Rick] Bermanverse Trek of the ‘90s did.”

Paramount Plus is betting big on Star Trek. Series include Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Prodigy.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Strange New Worlds. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers.

Season one came out in May 2022.