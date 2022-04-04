Paramount Plus Takes Flight on the Enterprise in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Trailer
By R. Thomas Umstead published
'Star Trek' spinoff series to debut May 5
Paramount Plus looks to explore new worlds according to the official video trailer for its new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which debuts on the streamer May 5.
The 10-episode series is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise prior to Captain Kirk and the original Star Trek series. Star Trek: New Worlds will follow Pike and his crew as they explore new worlds around the galaxy, said the streamer.
The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, as well as Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck. Other series stars include Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun.
Executive producers for Star Trek: New Worlds include Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
