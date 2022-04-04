Paramount Plus Takes Flight on the Enterprise in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Trailer

Paramount Plus looks to explore new worlds according to the official video trailer for its new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which debuts on the streamer May 5.

The 10-episode series is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise prior to Captain Kirk and the original Star Trek series. Star Trek: New Worlds will follow Pike and his crew as they explore new worlds around the galaxy, said the streamer.

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, as well as Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck. Other series stars include Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun.

Executive producers for Star Trek: New Worlds include Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers.