Byron Allen Gets Fred Dressler Leadership Award at Mirror Awards in NYC

Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, gets the Fred Dressler Leadership Award at the 2024 Mirror Awards June 13 in New York. Established by Syracuse’s Newhouse School in 2006, the Mirror Awards honor the reporters, editors and teams of writers who “hold a mirror to their own industry for the public’s benefit,” according to the Mirror Awards.

The Dressler Award is given to those who have made “distinct and consistent contributions to the public’s understanding of the media,” according to the Mirror Awards. Past recipients include Judy Woodruff, senior correspondent at PBS; Jorge Ramos, anchor with Univision Noticias; Sheila Nevins, former president of HBO Documentary Films; and former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw.

Fred Dressler was executive VP, programming, Time Warner Cable. He died in 2007.

Allen Media Group owns TV stations WEVV Evansville, WKOW Madison and KEZI Eugene, among many others, along with The Weather Channel, TheGrio, Cars.TV and other media properties.

Erica Hill, CNN anchor and national correspondent, hosts the Mirror Awards at the Edison Ballroom in New York.