Brittney Griner Sits With Robin Roberts for ‘20/20’ Special

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who spent 10 months in a Russian prison, sits with Robin Roberts for a primetime special on ABC Wednesday, May 1. The 20/20 special is called Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview.

“In the wide-ranging interview, Griner talks candidly for the first time about her harrowing arrest and time in prison, where she describes feeling ‘less than human’ and the suicidal thoughts she had while being detained,” 20/20 said. “She also talks about navigating the Russian penal system and the anguish she experienced being what she calls a political prisoner. The special reveals new details about the negotiations behind the prisoner swap that led to Griner’s release and goes home with her as she unzips her duffle bag from Russia, sharing a few personal possessions she says got her through the ordeal.”

20/20 shared a trailer:

Griner was arrested in February 2022, days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at a Moscow airport for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, but was released in December 2022.

Roberts also speaks with Griner’s wife, attorney Cherelle Griner, about her role in rallying for Brittney’s release.

The special goes for an hour and will be on Hulu May 2.

ABC said Griner has also partnered with ESPN and Disney Entertainment to share her story on their platforms. A documentary feature from ESPN Films and scripted series development with ABC Signature are in the works. All are part of The Walt Disney Company.

Griner is a center for the Phoenix Mercury. Her memoir, Coming Home, is available on Tuesday, May 7.

Roberts played basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University.

The primetime special is a production of ABC News’ 20/20 and ABC News Studios. Janice Johnston and Jonathan Blakely are executive producers.