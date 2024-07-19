Samsung TV Plus Adds Bravo Reality TV Show Channels
‘Real Housewives,’ Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ Bravo TV Vault join lineup
Samsung said it has added new channels featuring reality franchises Real Housewives, Keeping Up Wth the Kardashians and Bravo TV Vault to its Samsung TV Plus free streaming platform.
Samsung said that reality shows are popular with viewers, particularly as they catch up on series in anticipation of their fall premieres, and that it wants to be a go-to destination for this type of unscripted programming.
“This is an expansion of Samsung TV Plus' long-running partnership with NBC to bring on more of the exciting shows and programming we know our viewers love,” Samsung TV Plus senior director of business development and content acquisitions Takashi Nakano said.
Samsung pointed to a recent study by Gitnux that showed that about 79% of U.S. adult TV viewers watch reality shows. About 60% of primetime TV is now reality programming.
Samsung TV Plus is available free on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices and on the web.
