Marquee Events Heat Up Pay-Per-View Boxing Category

The pay-per-view boxing category is set for a busy spring with several marquee events scheduled on the heels of Saturday’s Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia card.

Prime Video and Premier Boxing Champions will distribute a June 15 PPV boxing card with a co-main event featuring lightweight champion Gevonta Davis against Frank Martin and super middleweight champion David Benavidez battling former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Govdyk, the streaming service announced.

🚨 Gervonta "Tank" Davis and David ‘The Monster’ Benavidez return to the ring June 15 on PBC PPV on Prime Video. 🚨Gervonta Davis faces off against the undefeated @TheGhost_2016 and @benavidez300 takes on Ukranian powerhouse @AlexandrGvozdyk. #DavisMartin #BenavidezGvozdyk pic.twitter.com/6Fx6MYBy7QApril 21, 2024 See more

The event is Prime Video’s third scheduled PPV boxing event this year. On May 4, the service will offer the fight between super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and undefeated contender Jaime Munguia. It also distributed the March 30 Tim Tszyu-Sebastian Fundora fight.

Also on the schedule is DAZN’s May 18 PPV heavyweight unification fight between champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

The upcoming slate of PPV boxing events follows Saturday’s DAZN-distributed Haney-Garcia bout, in which Garcia upset the prior undefeated junior welterweight champion. While PPV buys have yet to be released for the fight, boxing observers said Garcia’s win positions the boxer and social media star for future lucrative PPV fights. Garcia’s 2023 fight with Davis drew more than 1 million PPV buys.