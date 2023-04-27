Davis-Garcia PPV Fight Breaks 1 Million Buy Mark

Saturday’s Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia pay-per-view event delivered more than 1 million PPV buys as the category prepares for a May 6 fight featuring top PPV boxing draw Canelo Alvarez.

Showtime's April 22 Davis-Garcia bout drew 1.2 million PPV buys according to CBS Sports, making it the first boxing match to surpass the PPV industry standard mark since 2021. The fight, in which the undefeated lightweight Davis knocked out the previously undefeated Garcia with a body blow in the seventh round, also garnered approximately $22.8 million in ticket sales from a sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to the article.

The PPV fight was the second for Davis in 2023, following a January 7 bout against Hector Garcia that drew more than 200,000 PPV buys. It was also Showtime’s third PPV boxing event of the year, which also included a March bout between super middleweights David Benavidez and Caleb Plant.

The PPV boxing category will continue its busy 2023 in May with arguably PPV boxing’s pound-for-pound champion Canelo Alvarez fighting contender John Ryder for Alvarez’s super middleweight championship. The May 6 bout is Alvarez’s first since defeating Gennady Golovkin last September in the third bout between the two fighters. Alvarez’s last three PPV fights, which also includes a Nov. 6 2021 bout against Caleb Plant and a May 7, 2022 fight against Dmitry Bivol, averaged more than 600,000 PPV buys, according to industry sources.