PPV Boxing Category Looks For Next Big Event After Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin Fight
Deontay Wilder, Jake Paul set to appear in October PPV boxing events; potential Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fight in the works
With Saturday's Canelo Alverez-Gennady Golovkin fight officially in the books, the pay-per-view boxing category is in the process of finalizing it's fall schedule, which could include a lucrative Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford welterweight unification bout.
Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion, won a close but unanimous decision against Golovkin in the third bout between the two boxers. While PPV buys for the fight were not available, the event is expected to rank among the top performing PPV boxing events of the year. The fighters’ 2017 fight, which ended in a draw, and their 2018 bout – won by Alvarez in a disputed decision – drew a combined 2.4 million viewers, according to industry sources.
Following Alvarez-Golovkin, the PPV boxing category is hoping for a mega welterweight unification fight between WBC, WBA and IBF champion Spence and WBO champion Crawford. The fighters have agreed to terms for a November 19 bout, but no contracts have been signed, according to ESPN.com. (opens in new tab)
Spence last appeared in the PPV ring this past April, defeating former welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas by TKO. Crawford last November defeated Shawn Porter in an ESPN-distributed PPV event.
The fall PPV fight schedule also includes Fox Sports’ October 15 fight between former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius, as well as Showtime’s Oct. 29 bout between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former UFC mixed-martial arts champion Anderson Silva.■
