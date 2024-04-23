Schwarzenegger, Stallone Discuss Rivalry on ‘TMZ Presents’
‘Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons' premieres on Fox April 23
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone sit for a chat when TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons debuts on Fox Tuesday, April 23. The pair discuss “how their once-fierce rivalry led to two icons forever being friends and brothers in arms,” according to TMZ.
Harvey Levin conducts the interviews.
“As soon as I saw him, it was like, bang, two alphas,” Stallone said.
“This is the beginning of a battle,” added Schwarzenegger.
The special is on Hulu April 24.
Executive producers are Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere and Jess Fusco.
Schwarzenegger was named Mr. Universe as a young man for his bodybuilding endeavors. His movies include Pumping Iron, The Terminator and The Running Man. He hosted The Celebrity Apprentice, a spinoff of The Apprentice.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Stallone’s movies include Rocky, Cobra and the Rambo franchise. He’s currently in Tulsa King on Paramount Plus.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.