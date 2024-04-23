Schwarzenegger, Stallone Discuss Rivalry on ‘TMZ Presents’

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone sit for a chat when TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons debuts on Fox Tuesday, April 23. The pair discuss “how their once-fierce rivalry led to two icons forever being friends and brothers in arms,” according to TMZ.

Harvey Levin conducts the interviews.

“As soon as I saw him, it was like, bang, two alphas,” Stallone said.

“This is the beginning of a battle,” added Schwarzenegger.

The special is on Hulu April 24.

Executive producers are Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere and Jess Fusco.

Schwarzenegger was named Mr. Universe as a young man for his bodybuilding endeavors. His movies include Pumping Iron, The Terminator and The Running Man. He hosted The Celebrity Apprentice, a spinoff of The Apprentice.

Stallone’s movies include Rocky, Cobra and the Rambo franchise. He’s currently in Tulsa King on Paramount Plus.