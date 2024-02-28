CBS to Premiere Paramount Plus’s ‘Tulsa King’ This Summer

Season one of Tulsa King, the Paramount Plus series with Sylvester Stallone, will air on CBS this summer. Season two launches on Paramount Plus in the fall.

Tyler Sheridan is behind Tulsa King, about a mob capo who is released from a long stint in prison and exiled by his boss to Tulsa. CBS said the show is Paramount Plus’s second most watched series of all time, behind Sheridan’s 1923. It premiered on the streamer in November 2022.

Besides Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr and Max Casella are in the cast.

Sheridan created Tulsa King and executive produces with Terence Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

Besides Tulsa King and 1923, Sheridan’s shows on Paramount Plus include Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. He also created Yellowstone, which airs on Paramount Network. With scripted production slowed by the strikes in Hollywood last year, CBS aired three seasons of Yellowstone, starting in September and continuing into 2024.

CBS also aired Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

CBS and Paramount Plus are both part of Paramount Global.