CBS To Start Season 2 of ‘Yellowstone’ Oct. 29

Yellowstone will continue on CBS, as season two of the cable Western drama premieres on CBS Sunday, October 29. With scripted shows in short supply amidst the writers and actors strikes, Yellowstone premiered on CBS September 17.

The season one finale runs on CBS Sunday, October 22.

Close to 21.6 million viewers have watched at least one episode on CBS, according to the network, and 52% of them are new to the show.

A Paramount Network original, Yellowstone has Kevin Costner as the head of the Dutton family, which faces endless battles around its enormous cattle ranch. The CBS/Paramount Network description mentions “shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.”

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studio produce Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan created it.

The season one finale is called “The Unraveling: Pt. 2.” The season two premiere is called “A Thundering.”