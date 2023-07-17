‘Yellowstone’ To Air on CBS as Part of Network's Fall Schedule

Cable’s top-rated series, Yellowstone, has found a home on CBS’s fall broadcast schedule as the network looks to its cable and streaming partners to help fill programming slots impacted by the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike.

Paramount Network’s Taylor Sheridan-produced drama series starring Kevin Costner will run on Sundays this fall, according to the network. The series will end its run on Paramount Network later this fall with the second half of its fifth season. The first half of Yellowstone's current season drew more than 17 million viewers, according to Paramount Network.

CBS will also pick up the British version of comedy series Ghosts to air back-to-back with its U.S. version of the series, according to the network. CBS on Thursdays will bring back its drama series SEAL Team, which ran on the network for its first four seasons. Season five of the drama, which stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr, AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks, streamed on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus original FBI True will air on CBS Tuesday nights, said the network.

New CBS reality series joining the schedule include Buddy Games, Loteria Loca, and Raid The Cage. Reality shows Survivor and The Amazing Race will return on Wednesdays, each with 90-minute versions.

Also returning to the schedule are news programs 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. Overall, CBS will feature more than 185 hours of original programming this fall.