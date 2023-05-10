CBS Reveals 2023-2024 Schedule

CBS has shared its 2023-2024 primetime schedule, with new dramas Elsbeth, Matlock and Tracker in the lineup, as well as supersized episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Mondays have The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, then NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i.

On Tuesdays it will be FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

Wednesdays, it’s Survivor and The Amazing Race, with both reality series going 90 minutes per episode. Jeff Probst hosts Survivor and Phil Keoghan hosts Amazing Race.

Thursdays feature Young Sheldon, Ghosts, So Help Me Todd and Elsbeth.

Carrie Preston stars in Elsbeth, based on a character from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. After leaving her legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). She’s an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to corner elusive criminals alongside the NYPD.

Fridays, it’s S.W.A.T., Fire Country and Blue Bloods.

Saturdays have reruns and true-crime show 48 Hours.

Sundays will offer 60 Minutes and new legal drama Matlock, starring Kathy Bates. The Equalizer follows. The 10 p.m. slot will feature reruns for the first half of the season, before CSI: Vegas returns later in the year.

Matlock, inspired by the Matlock series of the ‘80s, has Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter are also in the cast.

Matlock ran on NBC 1986 to 1992, then had three more seasons on ABC.

CBS and Paramount Plus have Super Bowl LVIII Sunday, February 11. Tracker, with Justin Hartley as a lone-wolf survivalist roaming the country as a “reward seeker,” premieres after the Super Bowl.

“CBS programming across entertainment, news and sports continues to appeal to audiences on all platforms, including Paramount Plus, the fastest-growing streaming service in the U.S.,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS. “It all starts with a winning broadcast network that has an undeniable track record for nurturing long-running franchises and launching new hits every year. The new shows and schedule set to launch next year, combined with the Super Bowl, NCAA Tournament, the Grammy Awards and other network events will make America’s top-rated network an even bigger force next year.”

New comedy Poppa’s House, with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., premieres later in the season.

“Along with our outstanding team at the network, I am incredibly excited to introduce four new series with big-name talent portraying distinct, bold, engaging characters,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said. “These new shows from marquee auspices capture everything our viewers love about a CBS series — unique personalities, suspenseful drama, intrigue, high stakes and relatable — laugh-out-loud comedy with heart and humor. The new additions to our lineup are a stellar complement to our winning slate of returning series and we are confident they will resonate with our viewers on broadcast and streaming platforms.”