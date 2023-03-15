Justin Hartley Drama on CBS Gets New Name

The Never Game, a Justin Hartley drama scheduled to air in the 2023-2024 season on CBS, has been retitled Tracker. The show features Hartley, who was Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” in CBS’s words, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise and Fiona Rene also star. The series is based on the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Deaver has several books with Colter Shaw as the main character, including Hunting Time (2022), The Final Twist (2021) and The Goodbye Man (2020).

CBS did not provide a reason for the name change.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, previously said of the show, “since our viewers love shows with action, intrigue, mystery and complex characters, they will love [Tracker] – it delivers on all fronts."

Tracker is produced by 20th Television. Hartley executive produces with Ken Olin, Ben H. Winters and Hilary Weisman Graham. Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters. ■