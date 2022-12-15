Justin Hartley Drama 'The Never Game' on CBS Next Season
'This Is Us' star to play lone-wolf survivalist
Justin Hartley, star of This Is Us, will star in drama The Never Game on CBS. The series is based on the novel by Jeffery Deaver. The show is planned for the 2023-2024 season.
Hartley played Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, which wrapped on NBC in 2019. On The Never Game, he will play lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own damaged family.
"I am overjoyed to give the first new show order for next season to this thrilling new series led by the incredibly talented Justin Hartley," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "The Never Game is an excellent addition to our already successful drama lineup, and since our viewers love shows with action, intrigue, mystery and complex characters, they will love The Never Game – it delivers on all fronts."
Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene and Mary McDonnell are also in the cast.
The show is produced by Twentieth Television. In addition to Hartley, Ken Olin and Ben H. Winters are executive producing for Twentieth Television. Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters. ■
