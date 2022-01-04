‘This Is Us’ Begins Final Season on NBC January 4

Season six of drama This Is Us begins on NBC January 4. It is the final season for the show, about the Pearson family across the decades.

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown are in the cast. The show features Ventimiglia and Moore as young parents in the ‘80s, with Hartley, Metz and Brown playing their adult children years later.

“This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death,” according to NBC.

Chris Sullivan and Beth Susan Kelechi Watson are also in the cast.

Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers executive produce the show, which is produced by 20th Television.

Fogelman created This Is Us. His other shows include former Fox drama Pitch and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. ■