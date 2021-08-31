‘Only Murders in the Building’ Premieres on Hulu Aug. 31

Only Murders in the Building, a comedic murder-mystery, premieres on Hulu Aug. 31. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are in the cast.

Martin created the show with John Hoffman. It follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in a juicy story. A death occurs inside their Manhattan apartment building, and the characters played by Martin, Short and Gomez suspect murder.

As they record a podcast to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. “Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late,” according to Hulu.

Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan are also in the cast.

The first three episodes are available Aug. 31.

Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us, executive produces with Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt and Jess Rosenthal.