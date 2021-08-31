‘Only Murders in the Building’ Premieres on Hulu Aug. 31
Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez in cast of quirky comedy
Only Murders in the Building, a comedic murder-mystery, premieres on Hulu Aug. 31. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are in the cast.
Martin created the show with John Hoffman. It follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in a juicy story. A death occurs inside their Manhattan apartment building, and the characters played by Martin, Short and Gomez suspect murder.
As they record a podcast to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. “Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late,” according to Hulu.
Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan are also in the cast.
The first three episodes are available Aug. 31.
Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us, executive produces with Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt and Jess Rosenthal.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.