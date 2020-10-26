Season Five of ‘This Is Us’ on NBC Oct. 27

Hit drama This Is Us returns Oct. 27 with a two-hour season premiere on NBC. It will be season five. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown star.

The drama is about the Pearson family across the decades. Ventimiglia’s Jack and Moore’s Rebecca are young parents of three in the 1980s, and Hartley, Metz and Brown play the adult children in the current era.

“This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death,” according to NBC.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan are also in the cast.

Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal executive produce This Is Us. 20th Century Television produces the show.