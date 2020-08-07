Selena Gomez Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Cast

Selena Gomez during WE Day, which aired Aug. 4 on CBS.

Actress Selena Gomez will join Hulu’s comedy series Only Murders in the Building as a star and executive producer, the streaming service said Friday.

Gomez will appear opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short in series, which follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, said the streaming service.

Gomez, Short and Martin will serve as executive producers along with Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) and Jess Rosenthal.