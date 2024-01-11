‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed for Season 5 on CBS Stations

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for a fifth season by the CBS-owned television stations, Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said Thursday.

“The Drew Barrymore Show is firing on all cylinders this season,” McMahon said in a statement. “Drew continues to catapult the show into the cultural zeitgeist with her empathetic and thoughtful interviews transporting viewers into her living room, where they feel like they are listening to a conversation between two friends that they are a part of. It’s an experience unlike any other in television. Drew is truly creating magic in daytime, and we’re thrilled to continue to bring that to our stations.”

The daytime talk strip, hosted by Barrymore, is averaging 1.1 million viewers per episode season to date and is up 9% in households and 4% in total viewers compared to last year at this time, according to CBS. The shows airs on CBS-owned television stations in the nation’s top markets, including WCBS New York, KCBS Los Angeles and WBBM Chicago. CBS still needs to secure renewals for the show on non-CBS-owned stations.

Coming up on Drew Barrymore are appearances with the full cast of the new movie, Mean Girls, including Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Auli’I Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey. Drew Barrymore also has a daytime exclusive with the full cast of FX’s upcoming series, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, with stars Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald and Calista Flockhart joining Barrymore in the studio. Also appearing on the show are such celebrities as Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Annette Bening, Dan Levy, Isla Fisher, Lucy Hale, Clive Owen, Andie MacDowell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Oliver and Chrissy Teigen.

Barrymore and the show also will be in Las Vegas the week leading up to CBS's broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, part of a cadre of CBS programs taking advantage of the buzz leading up to the big game. "Drews News" and field segments are planned for the Vegas jaunt.

Drew Barrymore launched during the pandemic in fall 2020 and went to a half-hour format in fall 2022. The nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York. Barrymore and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.