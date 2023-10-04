After Strike Delay, ‘Drew Barrymore’ to Return October 16

After having to postpone its premiere due to the writers’ strike, CBS Media Ventures’ The Drew Barrymore Show will debut its fourth season on Monday, October 16, the show posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Drew Barrymore will share its premiere date with NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, also announced this morning. Drew Clarkson is joining Drew Barrymore in New York City this season. Two other daytime shows that delayed their starts due to the strike – Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Jennifer Hudson Show and CBS’ The Talk – have already returned to the air.

Drew Barrymore had planned to debut as planned on Monday, September 18, but those plans were derailed after Barrymore took to Instagram on Friday, September 15, to apologize for the decision to proceed with production amidst the work stoppage.

“I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK,” Barrymore said in the video she posted on the social platform (and later removed). “I wanted to own a decision, so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation, and I would just take full responsibility for my actions.”

That post received vociferous opposition from actors and writers alike. The apology post was deleted a few hours later. Two days later, Barrymore posted that the show would not premiere until the strike was resolved. The writers’ strike came to an end on Wednesday, September 27.

The Drew Barrymore Show has gone through several iterations since premiering in the middle of the pandemic in September 2020, when Barrymore had to launch the show without a studio audience. Since then, it has added a co-host in Ross Matthews, and last season it went to a half-hour, although the show is double run and plays as an hour in many markets.