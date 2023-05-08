‘Kelly Clarkson’ Moving Production to New York City

The Kelly Clarkson Show, NBCUniversal’s daytime talker, is moving production from the Universal lot in Los Angeles to 30 Rockefeller Center in New York starting with season five, NBCU confirmed Monday. The show had been talking about relocating for several months.

Kelly Clarkson’s new home will be Studio 6A, which has also housed Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and David Letterman. NBCU is building a new set and technical facility to accommodate the show, which will be shot in front of a live studio audience. The move allows NBCUniversal to take advantage of the expansion of New York State’s film tax credit that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law as part of the fiscal-year 2024 budget.

Kelly Clarkson joins several other talk shows that are shot in New York City, including CBS’s Drew Barrymore and ABC’s Live, The View and Tamron Hall. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios also produces Steve Wilkos and Karamo out of its Stanford, Connecticut, facility, where Maury and Jerry Springer were previously produced.

Executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda and music director Jason Halbert will also relocate to New York along with Clarkson. Who among the show’s crew will make the move is currently being determined.

This season, Kelly Clarkson took over the 3 p.m. time slots on NBC-owned stations in top markets, which were previously occupied by Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ellen concluded its 19-year run last May. Kelly Clarkson averaged a 1.0 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, in the week ended April 23 and is averaging 1.37 million viewers season to date.

That makes Kelly Clarkson the third-highest-rated current daytime talk show, behind ABC’s Live with Kelly and Mark and CBS Media Ventures’ departing Dr. Phil. This year, the show is up for 11 Daytime Emmys, the most of any syndicated series. In the past, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been named outstanding daytime talk show and Clarkson has won outstanding daytime talk show host.

Kelly Clarkson airs in all 211 TV markets and covers 100% of TV households. It has been renewed through next season, its sixth.