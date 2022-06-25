‘Kelly Clarkson’ Leads Daytime Emmy Wins With Seven

The Kelly Clarkson Show was the big winner at Friday night’s Daytime Emmys, adding two more wins – outstanding entertainment talk show and outstanding entertainment talk show host – to the show’s Creative Arts haul of five. This is the second consecutive year that the show has won in this category, and the third that Clarkson, who was not present at the ceremony, has been named outstanding host.

NBCUniversal’s daytime strip – headed into season four – is getting upgraded in markets across the country this fall after the end of Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The second -biggest winner of the night was ABC’s daytime drama General Hospital, which won five Daytime Emmys, including outstanding daytime drama, directing, and outstanding supporting actor and actress. The wins make General Hospital the most-winning daytime drama in history, having won outstanding daytime drama 15 times.

Mishael Morgan of CBS' The Young and the Restless made history by becoming the first African-American woman to win outstanding actress in a daytime drama. The Bold and the Beautiful’s John McCook was named outstanding lead actor in a daytime drama.

Syndicated shows led in overall wins with 16, including outstanding game show for Sony Pictures Television-produced Jeopardy!, now executive produced by Michael Davies; outstanding entertainment magazine for CBS Media Ventures’ Entertainment Tonight; and outstanding game-show host for Family Feud’s Steve Harvey.

Jeopardy! has won this award 19 times across its 38 seasons -- or half of the years that it has been on the air -- and the third time in a row, even with iconic host Alex Trebek dying of pancreatic cancer in late 2020.

Netflix won the second-most trophies, nine in total, for such programs as Penguin Town, Cat People, Headspace: Guide to Meditation and You vs. Wild: Out Cold. ABC and CBS tied with five each, while PBS scored three and NBC two.

Disney Plus’ Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts was named outstanding informational talk show, while Tamron Hall, who hosts Disney’s daytime talk strip The Tamron Hall Show, was named outstanding informational talk show host.

The ceremony was held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., and hosted for the first time by Entertainment Tonight co-hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. Categories were awarded in 13 major categories on Friday night with the rest awarded the prior weekend during the Creative Arts Awards.

Besides the category winners, longtime Days of Our Lives star John Aniston was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Drew Carey appeared in a 50th anniversary tribute to game show The Price is Right. Michael Bolton performed while former All My Children star Susan Lucci introduced the “In Memorium” segment.