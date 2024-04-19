‘Kelly Clarkson,’ ‘Jennifer Hudson,’ ‘Tamron Hall’ Score Daytime Emmy Nods

After Thursday night’s sneak peek , the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Friday announced the rest of this year’s Daytime Emmy nominees.

NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson, last year’s winning talk show, again was nominated as outstanding daytime talker. Kelly Clarkson, the host of which also is nominated for best daytime talk-show host, is joined in that category by Warner Bros.’ The Jennifer Hudson Show, Disney’s Tamron Hall and The View and Disney Plus’ Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

Neither Hudson nor Roberts is nominated for best talk host, while Hall and the hosts of The View join Clarkson, Live’s Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, and the hosts of The Talk. Disney’s talk leader, Live with Kelly and Mark, was not nominated in the talk-show category.

The full list of nominations followed Thursday night’s release of a few key categories across entertainment news programs Access Hollywood, E! News, Entertainment Tonight and Extra. The three syndicated entertainment news magazines all were nominated for best entertainment news magazine on Friday.

Nominated for outstanding legal or courtroom program were CBS’ Hot Bench, Amazon Freevee’s Judy Justice, Warner Bros.’ canceled The People’s Court and Allen Media Group’s Justice for the People with Judge Milian (hosted by The People’s Court’s Marilyn Milian) and We the People with Judge Lauren Lake.

Besides daytime talk-show host (and culinary show host), the rest of the hosting categories were split into two this year: Daytime Personality – Daily and Daytime Personality – Non-Daily. Nominated in the first category are Caught in Providence’s 87-year-old judge, Frank Caprio, who announced in December that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Joining Caprio are the co-hosts and correspondents of Entertainment Tonight, led by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner; the host and correspondents of CBS’ Inside Edition, led by anchor Deborah Norville; Divorce Court’s Star Jones and Robert Hernandez; and Judge Judy Sheindin, her granddaughter Sarah Rose, Whitney Kumar and Kevin Rasco of Judy Justice.

Two stars more widely known for their non-soap opera work snagged nominations in the guest-actor category, with Guy Pearce grabbing a nod for Australia’s long-running Neighbors, which airs on Amazon Freevee, and 98-year-old Dick Van Dyke earning a nomination for his guest turn on Peacock’s Days of Our Lives.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

All of the nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmys can be found here .

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air live Friday, June 7 from 8 - 10 p.m. ET (delayed in PT) on CBS and will stream on Paramount Plus. The Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 8, with that ceremony streamed on the Emmys app and at watch.TheEmmys.tv. Both ceremonies are being held at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

That will mark the 18th time the Daytime Emmys will have streamed on CBS, the most of any network. CBS also airs two of the three remaining soap operas that run on broadcast television — The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. ABC still airs General Hospital, while NBC’s Days of Our Lives moved to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, in 2022. After bouncing around from network to network for a few years, the Daytime Emmys in 2020 moved back to CBS, where they have remained.

Subscribers to Paramount Plus Premium also will be able to stream the live feed of their local CBS affiliate or watch the show on-demand. Essential-tier subscribers will be able to watch on-demand on the following day.