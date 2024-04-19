Daytime Emmys Announce Some Nominations Early

Daytime fans got a sneak peek at nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmys, with the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announcing the nods for outstanding daytime drama, lead actor and lead actress as well as outstanding daytime talk-show host(s) across three syndicated magazines – Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood and Extra. E! News was slated to announce the nominations for outstanding talk show on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. PT. The rest of the nominations will be released Friday at noon ET.

Extra started with the nominations for outstanding lead performance by an actor in a daytime drama series with nods going to Eric Braeden of CBS’ The Young and the Restless, and to Scott Clifton, Thorsten Kaye and John McCook of CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful. Eric Martsolf of Peacock’s Days of Our Lives also scored a nomination.

Entertainment Tonight announced the nominations for outstanding lead performance by an actress in a daytime drama series and for daytime talk show host. Nominated actresses are Days of Our Lives’ Tamara Brawn, General Hospital’s Finola Hughes and Cynthia Watros, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang and Annika Noelle and The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford.

Mentioned for outstanding daytime talk-show host were last year’s winner, Kelly Clarkson, along with Live’s husband-and-wife team of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Tamron Hall and the panels of ABC’s The View and CBS’ The Talk, which will end its 15-season run at the end of the year.

Access Hollywood reported the nominations for outstanding daytime drama series, with all four of the remaining network soaps – The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital – garnering mentions. Joining them were two shows off of streamers: Amazon Freevee’s Neighbors, the Australian soap opera that launched the careers of such Aussie actors as Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Chris Hemsworth, Guy Pearce and more; and PopstarTV’s The Bay, which has won the Daytime Emmy 23 times including five for outstanding digital drama series. General Hospital won this award last year. The Daytime Emmys will have a new daytime drama to consider come 2025 with CBS planning to debut new soap opera The Gates next January.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air live Friday, June 7 on CBS and will stream on Paramount Plus. Ceremonies will take place at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

That will mark the 18th time the Daytime Emmys will have streamed on CBS, the most of any network. CBS also airs two of the three remaining soap operas that run on broadcast television — The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. ABC still airs General Hospital, while NBC’s Days of Our Lives moved to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, in 2022. After bouncing around from network to network for a few years, the Daytime Emmys moved back to CBS in 2020 and have remained there ever since.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Subscribers to Paramount Plus Premium also will be able to stream the live feed of their local CBS affiliate or watch the show on-demand. Essential-tier subscribers will be able to watch on-demand on the following day.