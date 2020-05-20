CBS Renews ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Through Season 35

CBS has renewed daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful through the 2021-2022 broadcast season, taking the show through its 35th season, the network said Wednesday.

“For over three decades, The Bold and The Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president, current programs, CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.”

The pick-up comes just after CBS said it would air the Daytime Emmys in broadcast primetime on Friday, June 26.

Related: Pandemic Brings Daytime Emmys Back to Broadcast

The show stars Matthew Atkinson, Kiara Barnes, Katrina Bowden, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Don Diamont, Jennifer Gareis, Courtney Hope, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Alley Mills, Annika Noelle, Denise Richards, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Henry Joseph Samiri, Rena Sofer, Aaron D. Spears, Heather Tom, Jeremy Ray Valdez and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. It’s produced by Bell-Phillip Television and Bradley Bell executive produces.