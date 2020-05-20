Pandemic Brings Daytime Emmys Back to Broadcast

CBS will air the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 26, CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) said Wednesday.

The show will be produced with hosts, announcers, recipients and other guests all appearing from home. Some categories will be announced on air, while others will be announced simultaneously on Twitter at the Daytime Emmys’ handle @DaytimeEmmys. Creative arts categories will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.

“As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards,” Jack Sussman, NATAS executive vice president, specials, music and live events, said in a statement. “Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.”

NATAS had planned to hold a three-night gala event in Pasadena, California, in June but that was canceled, along with everything else, due to stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles.

For the past five years, the Daytime Emmys have been unable to secure a broadcast or cable partner due to being unable to gather a large enough audience to make the show economically viable. The Daytime Emmys haven’t aired on a broadcast network since 2011, when it last ran on CBS. In 2012 and 2013, it aired on HLN and the show moved to Pop TV in 2015.

Since then, the show had moved to online streams on such platforms as YouTube, Facebook and KNEKT-TV. But with the quarantine causing the stoppage of all live-action production, broadcast networks need content, which opened the door to the Daytime Emmys’ return to broadcast television.

“The Daytime Emmys are coming home,” said Adam Sharp, president & CEO of NATAS, also in a statement. “For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days.”

Nominations for the Daytime Emmys for years have been announced exclusively on CBS’ The Talk, and that continues this year with nominations released Thursday, May 21. That will be followed by an online release at ETonline.com.

The Daytime Emmys honor both network and syndicated shows that air in daytime and other dayparts, including access. It also honors some streaming programs, such as streaming soap operas and children's programs.

CBS remains strongly in the daytime business, programming soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful and game shows Price is Right and Let’s Make A Deal as well as The Talk.