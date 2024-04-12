‘The Talk’ to Return for Shortened 15th Season

The Talk, CBS’ daytime panel talk show, will end its run with a shortened 15th season, concluding the show in December, CBS confirmed Friday.

“The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top-rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe,” Amy Reisenbach, president, CBS Entertainment and David Stapf, president, CBS Studios, said in a joint statement.

“It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our Executive Producer/Showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew. We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

CBS has not said what will fill The Talk’s time slot come January, although it has soap opera The Gates, which will follow a wealthy Black family living in a gated community, in development. CBS also just handed multi-season pick-ups to both of its soap operas, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Talk, developed and produced by actress Sara Gilbert, premiered in 2010. Its original panel featured Gilbert, Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete. Over the years, the panel has changed with Marissa Jaret Winokur, Aisha Tyler, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond all taking turns. The show made big changes in 2021, shaking up the panel by adding men for the first time in Gbajabiamila and O’Connell.