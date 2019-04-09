Sara Gilbert Leaving 'The Talk'

Sara Gilbert, who created and host's CBS' daytime panel talker, The Talk, will depart the show after this season, she announced on the program Tuesday. Her last day will be Aug. 2.

“Alright, I'm nervous. This is hard to and something that I have been struggling with for a while and going back and forth, but I've decided that it's time for me to leave the show this year," she said. "I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult. Last season, I did The Conners as you know, and was also producing and here, and I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also If I'm being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance, and I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, or time for myself.

"And as I've continued on I'm starting to develop more things to produce and I'm having opportunities to act, and I'm just feeling like I don't know how I'm going to do it all. I was looking at the next six months and just thinking there's no time. And I'll look at even small things in my life, my youngest is four years old, and I still haven't made his baby book. You know, you sit , and you think 'oh my God,' my daughter is looking at hers last night and I was like 'Ahh, he's going to figure it out soon.'"

Related: ABC Orders Second Season of ‘The Conners’

Gilbert promised the audience that she would remain on the show through the end of this season and return to guest co-host.

"You're not going to get rid of me, so I'll be around."

“Sara’s passionate vision for a forum in which women on camera and off could celebrate mutual support, emotional growth, and everyday achievements was a driving force behind bringing TheTalk to air in 2010 as CBS’ first daytime talk show. Her authenticity, compassion, quick wit, and drive to succeed led to nine successful seasons of ‘The Talk,’ garnering numerous daytime Emmy Awards, including outstanding show and outstanding host,” said Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs, in a statement.

Gilbert's co-hosts got emotional in response.

“I want to say personally, you are an amazing woman. You are a true example for others to follow. You created something very, very special with The Talk ... But more than that, you are an amazing mother, you're an amazing partner, wife, you are just such a beautiful spirit...we all wish you God speed to greater things, and you will never be forgotten," said Sheryl Underwood."We all understand the evolution of a person, of a woman, of a mom... I have learned a lot. Thank you for letting me in... I feel like I've been able to see some beautiful sides of you... and I love you," said Eve.

"I want to say so many things to Sara... I've never worked with anyone for nine years before, I always get fired," said Sharon Osbourne. "This to me has been the best table. There's always someone. You can respect people, and you can enjoy working with them, but there is always someone that gets on your nerves. It's true, and there is nobody that gets on each other’s nerves here. And I think that Sara, since she took over this seat, has just been slamming it every show. And you've all seen her dry humor that comes out of nowhere, and she's so quick and so sarcastic, and so fabulous. We just think, as women, we've been slamming and it."

The Talk launched on CBS in 2010 with an original panel of hosts that included Julie Chen, who left last year after her husband, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, was ousted after extensive allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in The New Yorker, the New York Times and other publications.

Chen was replaced by Dancing with the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba in January.

John Redmann serves as the show's executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.