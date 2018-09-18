Julie Chen, Wife of Ex-CEO Leaves CBS’ ‘The Talk’

Julie Chen, wife of former CBS CEO Les Moonves, who was dismissed amid sexual harassment allegations, stepped down from her post as co-host of the CBS talk show The Talk.

In a video played at the end of Tuesday’s episode, Chen said she needed to “spend more time at home with my husband and my young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk.”

She thanked the show’s viewers and had messages for her co-hosts. “I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many years,” she said.

Earlier, she had taken a leave from the show to be with her family after Moonves stepped down.

In a statement, CBS said: “For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast.

"All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does," CBS said.

Chen who was with CBS News before marrying Moonves in 2004, is also the host of CBS’ Big Brother.

