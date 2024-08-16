CBS News Sees Third Hour of ‘CBS Mornings’ Arriving in September

CBS News confirmed that it has been working on a third hour of its morning newscast, CBS Mornings, and that the extra hour is expected to debut in September.

In a memo to staff Friday, Shawna Thomas, the executive producer of CBS Mornings said the additional program is being develop for a few of the CBS owned stations and will be simulcast on the CBS News 24/7 streaming channel.

“Now, it won’t look or feel exactly like the first two hours. Yes, the talent will be a little different and the name will be a little different, but it will still be the smart and engaging content everyone expects from the CBS Mornings family, Thomas said.

Anne-Marie Green (Image credit: CBS News)

Thomas noted that CBS Mornings has posted a few job openings to staff the new hour. That comes at a time when parent company Paramount Global is in the process of cutting 15% of its U.S. workforce.

“The expansion of CBS Mornings shows a commitment to the brand and the idea that there is a possibility of some growth at a challenging time. So, let's do this together and make another hour of tv/digital video/content we can be proud of,” Thomas said.

Also at CBS News, Anne-Marie Green is joining 48 Hours as a full-time correspondent.

Green, who has been an anchor on CBS News 24/7 and on the overnight show CBS News Mornings, joins Peter Van Sant, Erin Moriarty and Natalie Morales on the show, along with some other contributors.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Anne-Marie is already a big part of the 48 Hours family – she’s the host of our successful Post Mortem podcast, and has worked with us as a 48 Hours contributor in the past. In fact, Anne-Marie’s episode, The Death of an Officer’s Wife was one of the top-rated shows of the last two seasons. She’s also the face and voice of Case Watch,” 48 Hours executive producer Judy Tygard said in a staff memo.

“The addition of Anne-Marie Green and the launch of the 48 Hours FAST Channel this week underlines the importance of the 48 Hours franchise,” Tygard said. “Now even more people will see the great work that you do.”