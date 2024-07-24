Kennan Oliphant Named VP of News and Station Manager at WWJ Detroit

Kennan Oliphant has been named VP of news and station manager at WWJ Detroit. He will report to Jennifer Lyons, who has added a regional GM role that gives her oversight of the station, part of CBS News and Stations. In a memo to staff, Lyons said Oliphant will be the primary station manager when she is in Chicago, where she runs WBBM.

Oliphant had been senior director of news at WXYZ-WMYD Detroit. Before that, he was senior manager of broadcast for WCPO Cincinnati.

“One of the many things that stood out to me is that Kennan is a native, originally from Detroit, is highly knowledgeable, and understands the region and the communities,” Lyons told staff. “He is personable, has an infectious energy, and is thoughtful and passionate. His expertise and experience are key to our day-to-day newsroom operations as we reinvigorate our station, strategic direction, staff, and our pledge to be the digital newsroom of the future. He brings a wealth of experience to our team and has built a diverse career in journalism, living in multiple states and serving in various capacities.”

Paul Pytlowany, news director at WWJ, takes on a new role as VP/director of news content and special projects. Lyons said he “will shift his focus to meet the evolving needs of our newsroom and the communities we serve, ensuring we stay ahead in a rapidly changing media landscape. He will oversee the look and direction of locally produced news content, emphasizing creativity and brand identity, meeting regularly, and collaborating with our team of MSJs to enhance story development. He will lead the creation of live remote broadcasts, special projects, local community content, and big tentpole events.”

Lyons added that Pytlowany’s new role “is crucial for the continued advancement of our newsroom, allowing us to innovate and adapt to the demands of a digital-first environment.”