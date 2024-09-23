WLS Chicago Names Nneka Nwosu VP of Marketing

WLS, the ABC-owned station in Chicago, said it named Nneka Nwosu as VP of marketing for the station.

Nosu has been assistant news director at WLS since 2022, overseeing the I-Team investigative unit. She also collaborated with the ABC Television Network on investigations across the ABC stations and created the streaming series Facing the Facts.

She succeeds David Lee, now VP, brand and marketing at WCBS New York.

"Nneka is an inspirational leader whose creativity and strategic vision make her an ideal choice for this role,” WLS GM John Idler said. “We are excited about her next chapter at our station and look forward to seeing her impact on ABC7’s marketing efforts.”

Nwosu joined WLS from Hearst-owned WCVB Boston, where she was executive producer of Chronicle. Before that she was a reporter for WTNH New Haven, Connecticut.