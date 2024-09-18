CBS Names Tim Wieland Regional GM Overseeing KCNC Denver and KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles

Tim Wieland, KCNC Denver president and general manager, moves into a regional general manager role, with oversight of KCNC and KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, starting October 14. All the stations are part of CBS News and Stations.

Joel Vilmenay, who took on the KCBS-KCAL president/GM job three years ago, departs his position October 11.

Wieland has been at KCNC, known as CBS Colorado, since 2001, initially as assistant news director, then as news director, then as general manager starting in 2021.

Jennifer Mitchell, CBS Stations president, said: “Tim has been instrumental in leading the community journalism model in Denver, a pioneering approach that has reshaped how we cover local news and serve our viewers. This model has now become a cornerstone for other CBS stations across the country. In addition, Tim successfully executed a First Alert Weather brand in Denver, which has strengthened the station’s connection with its community — an experience that will be invaluable as we continue to grow the Next Weather brand here in L.A.”

Kristine Strain has been promoted to VP of news and station manager at KCNC. She became news director when Wieland was promoted to GM in 2021.