Kristine Strain Named KCNC Denver News Director

Kristine Strain has been named news director at KCNC Denver. She’s been assistant news director at the CBS-owned station since 2004. She starts in the new role immediately.

Tim Wieland was the KCNC news director until he was named VP/general manager in August, succeeding the retiring Walt DeHaven.

“I know I speak for our entire team when I say we are very fortunate to have Kristine as a member of our CBS Denver family for the past 21 years,” Wieland said. “She has played a key role in helping us do an outstanding job of serving our viewers and community partners. In addition, she is an exceptional journalist and a thoughtful and inspiring leader who is both liked and respected by her colleagues. We now look forward to having her serve as our news director and help us make the most of our opportunities to be part of the newly unified CBS News and Stations organization.”

Prior to joining KCNC in 2000, Strain was an executive producer at WITI Milwaukee. She also worked at WCCO Minneapolis, KMBC Kansas City and KAKE Wichita, among other stations.

“It’s an honor and privilege to succeed Tim Wieland as news director at CBS Denver,” Strain said. “I love my colleagues and am so proud of the team spirit and collaboration that exists here. I look forward to continuing this shared experience as we work together to reimagine and grow our business across our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”

Strain got her start in TV as a teen, hosting and producing the public TV show Teen Scene in Miami.