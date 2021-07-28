KCNC Denver GM Walt DeHaven To Retire July 30

Walt DeHaven, VP and general manager of KCNC Denver, marks his last day on the job July 30. He has spent 20 years atop the CBS-owned station, and 14 more with other stations in the CBS group, including ones in Chicago and Boston. The longest-serving general manager in the CBS Stations group, DeHaven has spent 34 years with the Viacom and CBS groups.

DeHaven said his plan is to “leave things in as good a shape as I can, then get out of the way.”

No successor has been named yet.

Wendy McMahon, president and co-head, CBS News and Stations, saluted DeHaven in a note to KCNC staffers. “Walt’s importance to our organization has been defined not only by his longevity, but also by his leadership, poise and the passion he has for caring about the communities we serve, our clients and all of you,” she said.

DeHaven will remain active in non-profit organizations in and around Denver. He is president and treasurer of Take Note Colorado, which provides musical instruments and education to schoolchildren, and vice chair at Swallow Hill Music, which provides music education to underserved communities.

DeHaven said his 20 years at KCNC, and 40 in broadcast, seemed like good numbers to end on. “I loved my time in the business,” he said. “It just seemed right.”