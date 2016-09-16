KCNC Denver Taking Weather Reports on The Road

CBS O&O KCNC Denver is taking weather reporting to the next level, adding a third person to its weeknight forecasting team so that a meteorologist can report full-time from the station’s weather lab on wheels.

Morning and noon news meteorologist Lauren Whitney will join vet Ed Greene from the studio on the station’s afternoon, evening and latenight newscasts. That frees up meteorologist Chris Spears to be based in the field, where he will be watching weather from the station's mobile weather lab—a high-tech, tricked-out Chevy.

Meteorlogist Ashton Altieri will replace Whitney mornings and at noon.

General manager Walt DeHaven said the plan will boost the station's seasoned team to cover Colorado's predictable weather.

“These changes to our weather team give us an opportunity to provide Colorado with the most up-to-date forecasts from our studio and live from the field, wherever the weather is happening,” he said.