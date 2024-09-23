Chenue Her Joins KMSP Minneapolis as Morning Anchor

Chenue Her is headed to KMSP Minneapolis, where he will be a morning anchor. He starts in October and will co-anchor Fox 9 Morning from 4:30-6 a.m. with Hannah Flood.

Her comes from WOI Des Moines, where he has been a morning anchor.

"We've been big Chenue fans from afar for years now, ever since he started next door in Iowa,” said Kelly Bishop-Huffman, KMSP VP and news director. “On the air and behind the scenes, he just has this incredible 'X-factor.' We couldn't be happier that he's coming home to the Twin Cities and joining our family as well as being back with his."

Before his time at WOI, Her was a reporter for WXIA Atlanta. He has also been a reporter at WVEC Norfolk and KEZI Eugene (OR). He began his career as an intern at KSTP and WCCO in Minneapolis, and at KCRA Sacramento.

"Coming home and joining the Fox 9 team is a full circle moment for me,” he said. “As a proud Minnesota native and a Hmong son of east St. Paul, it's the greatest honor of my career to join the most iconic morning newscast in Minnesota made up of journalists I've looked up to. As refugees, my parents have been loyal to Fox 9 Morning News for a long time to keep them informed daily and now Fox 9 becomes a part of their family's story forever."

Kelly O'Connell will join Tom Butler for the 6-7 a.m. hours on Fox 9 Morning.

KMSP, known as Fox 9, is part of Fox Television Stations.