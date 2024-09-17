WNBC-WNJU Holds Star Choir Competition, Winner Moving on to ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’

WNBC-WNJU New York, the NBC-Telemundo duopoly, is holding its Star Choir competition from September 17 through October 13, with the winner invited to perform on NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center broadcast lined up for Wednesday, December 4. Previous Star Choir winners include P.S. 14 in Corona, Queens in 2022 and High Tech High School of the Hudson County Schools of Technology in 2023.

Choral groups are invited to visit nbcnewyork.com/choir or telemundo47.com/choir and submit an entry. All entrants must be between the ages of 6 and 18.

“Our Star Choir winner has quickly become one of the highlights of WNBC’s holiday broadcast. The energy and passion of these young performers continue to make spirits bright,” said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of WNBC, known as NBC 4 New York. “We are thrilled to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to a talented tri-state youth choir and cannot wait to welcome them to Rockefeller Center — the biggest holiday stage of all.”

The contest is for participants residing within WNBC-WNJU’s viewing areas in New York, New Jersey, Fairfield County, Connecticut, and Pike County, Pennsylvania. Groups must have between 10 and 35 members.

“In recent years, viewers from around the world have been introduced to the remarkable singing talents of our Star Choir winners — hailing from Wakefield in the Bronx, Corona, Queens and all across Hudson County, New Jersey,” said Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager of WNJU, known as Telemundo 47. “Our Telemundo 47 familia is excited to make this amazing opportunity available to the community. We look forward to seeing their talents shine this holiday season.”

WNBC and WNJU are part of NBCUniversal Local.

Entrants can submit a video performance of any holiday-themed song, up to three minutes long. Those chosen for a second round will be asked to perform and submit a second performance of “Deck the Halls.”