NBC Presents Its Holiday Programming

NBC has shared programming plans for the holiday season. Events include Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Christmas at Graceland, How the Grinch Stole Christmas — both the special and the film — and an array of Dolly Parton movies and specials.

The holiday fun starts with Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, November 22. Viewers get the back stories behind the floats, the balloons, the bands. That same night, A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special goes from 9 to 11 p.m. and offers Thanksgiving-themed sketches from SNL’s 47 seasons.

The 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade goes 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving, November 23. At noon, it’s the National Dog Show Presented By Purina. John O’Hurley hosts. David Frei is the analyst and Mary Carillo reports.

Jimmy Fallon hosts a holiday-themed That’s My Jam on Monday, November 27.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center is on Wednesday, November 29. Kelly Clarkson hosts. Christmas at Graceland is also on that night, the live music special saluting Elvis Presley.

The How the Grinch Stole Christmas special from 1966 is on Thursday, November 30, then Shrek the Halls.

Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular Featuring Ice T is on Monday, December 4, a special episode of Barmageddon.

Christmas at the Opry is scheduled for Thursday, December 7. Wynonna Judd hosts from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony airs Saturday, December 9.

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas is on Monday, December 11 and A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special is on Thursday, December 14. Movie Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors runs Friday, December 15.

Game show Password Holiday Special runs Monday, December 18, with Keke Palmer hosting and Jimmy Fallon starring.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is on Thursday, December 21. Musical performances come from Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and others. For those who have not yet had their fill of Parton, NBC has movie Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love on Friday, December 22.

Frank Capra classic It’s a Wonderful Life is on December 24, as is Christmas Eve Mass, with Pope Francis leading the mass from St. Peter’s Basilica.

Jim Carrey’s movie version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas shows on Christmas Day.

Then, on New Year’s Day, the 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Hoda Kotb and Al Roker host in Pasadena.

“We take enormous pride in delivering a plethora of heartwarming specials during the holidays that families can enjoy,” said Jen Neal, executive VP, live events and specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. “From the Thanksgiving parade to the tree lighting to our musical events, these programs are a symbol of our company’s commitment to bringing the country together and celebrating one another.”

