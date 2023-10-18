Rudolph! Frosty! Mariah! CBS Shares Holiday Schedule

CBS has shared its programming plans for the holiday season, which kicks off with The Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 23, and includes Byron Allen Presents a Merry Soulful Christmas on Saturday, December 9, and The 25th Annual A Home For the Holidays, a special about foster care, on Friday, December 22.

Seasonal programming will also include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on November 24, Reindeer in Here and Robbie Reindeer December 2, the National Christmas Tree Lighting December 15, Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns December 16, the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! concert special on December 25, and New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville Bash December 31.

A trio of Christmas movies that debuted last year airs on CBS this season. Fit for Christmas, about a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor working out of a struggling community center who starts up a romance with the businessman looking to take over the center, is on December 22. Amanda Kloots and Paul Greene star.

When Christmas Was Young, about a headstrong music manager who needs a hit song for his last remaining client, and falls for a singer-songwriter who has given up her dreams of making it in music, is on December 24. Sheryl Crow wrote the music and is an executive producer.

Must Love Christmas, featuring a romance novelist with a batch of Christmas-themed books who is snowbound and finds herself in a love triangle, is on December 29. Liza Lapiri, Nathan Witte and Neal Bledsoe star.

CBS brought back original Christmas movies in 2021 with A Christmas Proposal and Christmas Takes Flight. New original Christmas movies are not on the schedule for 2023.