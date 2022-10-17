CBS Increases Original Christmas Movie Slate

Made-for-TV Christmas movies Fit for Christmas, Must Love Christmas and When Christmas Was Young air on CBS December 4, 11 and 18, respectively. CBS premiered two original Christmas movies last year, the network’s first holiday movies in years.

Fit For Christmas is the story of Audrey (Amanda Kloots), a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a romance with a mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a resort property.

Must Love Christmas features a renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira) famous for her Christmas-themed books who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. There, she becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

When Christmas Was Young is about a headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client. He finds himself falling for a singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. Sheryl Crow provides the music and executive produces.

CBS debuted A Christmas Proposal and Christmas Takes Flight in 2021, the network’s first original Christmas movies in nearly a decade.

Other holiday programming on CBS includes The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Thursday, November 24, animated special Reindeer in Here November 29, a one-hour holiday special for comedy Ghosts December 15, and The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove on December 23. ■