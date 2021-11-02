CBS Airs Made-For-TV Christmas Movies Dec. 12 & 19

CBS premieres a pair of original Christmas movies in December. A Christmas Proposal, starring Jessica Camacho, debuts Dec. 12. It’s about a down-on-her-luck chef, played by Camacho, who dreams of starting a line of food trucks. She agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot big-city lawyer, played by Adam Rodriguez. They visit his family for Christmas, and some sparks fly.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, Christmas Takes Flight premieres. Katie Lowes plays pilot Jenny and Evan Williams is number-crunching CEO Matt, who purchases Jenny’s family-owned airline. Matt cancels the airline’s annual holiday charity event, and Jenny rallies the community to save the gala. In the process, some sparks fly between Jenny and Matt.

Motion Picture Corporation of America is producing both. The movies represent the first original television movies to air on CBS since 2012.

Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, described the return of made-for-TV movies to CBS as “one of those creative-meets-business-opportunity models that comes along every once in a while.” CBS found the right producer, and “it turned out to be a good financial deal for us. We loved the creative and we said, let’s get back in the movie business.”