CBS Reveals 2021-2022 Schedule

CBS has revealed its 2021-2022 schedule, which includes four new dramas, two freshman comedies and 22 returning series. Competition series Survivor returns in the fall after being put on hold last summer due to the pandemic.

On Mondays, The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola lead into season 19 of NCIS. NCIS: Hawai'i, with Vanessa Lachey as the Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Pearl Harbor field office, follows.

Tuesdays, FBI, rookie FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted are on. All are Dick Wolf creations.

On Wednesdays, it’s Survivor, Tough as Nails and CSI: Vegas. CSI: Vegas brings back William Petersen and Jorja Fox from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Thursdays have Young Sheldon, United States of Al, new comedy Ghosts, based on a BBC series and starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, B Positive and drama Bull.

On Fridays it’s SWAT, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods.

Saturdays offer reruns. Sundays have 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and the four-episode SEAL Team “event,” CBS said, before the military drama shifts to Paramount Plus. When that happens, SWAT moves to 10 p.m.

“This season, we proved we could create a winning schedule against seemingly insurmountable odds,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Next season, we aim to repeat that success with bold, strategic scheduling moves designed to strengthen nights and maximize flow across the week. We’re expanding three of our biggest, globally popular franchises, returning 22 fan favorites while nurturing our newer rising hits, and adding a host of year-round original programming that will appeal to viewers and advertisers alike.”

Debuting later in the season are dramas Good Sam and Blood & Treasure, comedy Smallwood, competition series Come Dance With Me and veteran unscripted series Undercover Boss and The Amazing Race.

Special-event programming includes competition series The Activist and Christmas movies A Christmas Proposal and Christmas Takes Flight.