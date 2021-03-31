CBS Orders ‘CSI: Vegas’ Series

CBS has ordered CSI: Vegas, a spinoff of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, to series. William Petersen and Jorja Fox, stars of the original CSI, will reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. The series is scheduled for the 2021-2022 season.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the new series will star Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. Original star Wallace Langham will return as David Hodges.

“Facing an existential threat that could bring down the crime lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City,” goes the series description.

Also Read: ‘Young Sheldon’ Gets Three More Seasons on CBS

Created by Anthony Zuiker, CSI premiered in 2000 and lasted for 15 seasons, and 335 episodes. Marg Helgenberger, Gary Dourdan, George Eads and Paul Guilfoyle were also in the cast. CSI: Miami ran 2002-2012, CSI: New York was on 2004-2013 and CSI: Cyber aired 2014-2016.

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crime-fighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

Jason Tracey will be executive producer and showrunner. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen and Cindy Chvatal executive produce as well. Uta Briesewitz will direct and executive produce the first episode.

“I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Bruckheimer. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”