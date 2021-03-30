‘Young Sheldon’ Gets Three More Seasons on CBS

CBS has renewed Young Sheldon for three more seasons, starting with 2021-2022. The Chuck Lorre comedy, a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, premiered in the fall of 2017. It is in season four.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

Also Read: CBS Orders Third Dick Wolf ‘FBI’ Series

Young Sheldon averages over 9.6 million viewers each week, according to CBS. Iain Armitage plays Sheldon Cooper. It also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.